“Clarice” actress talks about new CBS show

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The new CBS crime drama “Clarice” revolves around FBI agent Clarice Starling, played by Rebecca Breeds. 13 News anchor Rob Macko spoke with her from Toronto, where the show is filmed.

Rob Macko: “Rebecca thanks so much for joining me. How’s it going first of all? You guys are coming up on your fifth episode. What’s the feedback been like so far?”

Rebecca Breeds: “Everyone’s loving it which is amazing and for the most part everyone says the episodes keep getting better and better so the feedback has been fantastic! I’m so excited!”

Breeds said Clarice is a strong, intelligent, complex character with a lot of depth.

She said the show can delve into the character much more than the “Silence of the Lambs” movie or book by Thomas Harris.

“It’s really refreshing as a woman in Hollywood to be able to play a role where the key component about her is her strength and her intelligence, not just she’s as cute as she is pretty, you know, I’m so bored of that,” Breeds said.

Breeds said Clarice’s West Virginia accent is a very important part of who she is. She said she did research on the accent and the area and also listened to Jodie Foster’s pitch until it just clicked.”

Rob Macko: “I just talked to some of the locals in the newsroom, they say that you nailed the West Virginia accent and you’re from Sydney, Australia so how did you go about perfecting the accent if you will?”

Rebecca Breeds: “Oh my gosh Rob that means the world to me, can you just say to me again, you’re from Kanawha County.”

Rob: “Kanawha County, yes.”

Rebecca: “Kanawha County?”

Rob: “Kanawha County.”

Rebecca: “Oh my gosh, ok, so we have a consultant who was telling me how to say it and I think that’s how I said it but some people didn’t think I said it right and I would just love to get the record straight – Kanawha County?”

Rob: “That’s right Kanawha County.”

Breeds said she takes the responsibility of playing Clarice very seriously.

She also gives a nod to Jodie foster and Julieanne Moore, who played Clarice in the movies “Silence of the Lambs” and “Hannibal.”

Breeds said the show also brings back some other characters from the movies.

“Clarice” airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. here on WOWK-TV.

