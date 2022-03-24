MOUNT GAY, WV (WOWK) — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is producing a play for the first time in 15 years to help improve its 35-year-old theater.

Starting Thursday, the award-winning play “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” will show for four days in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center on Southern’s Logan campus:

Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 27 at 3 p.m.

This stage adaption of Ken Kesey’s novel portrays the brutal life in a mental institution with humor, candor and unforgettable characters.

The production is rated PG-13, as it contains some adult language and themes.

The show is a conversation starter about mental illness and suicide. Counselors from Mountain Laurel Integrated Healthcare will host an informational table with support materials.

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” is being directed by Bill France, Southern’s Director of Communications. This is the first time the play is presented in the local area.

“This is a powerful show,” France said. “This play takes you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.”

Tickets can be pre-purchased online for $10 or at the door for $12. All proceeds will benefit the Southern Foundation’s theater upgrade.

The upgrade includes new curtains, sound, lighting and more. The theater is used by the college and is available to schools, organizations and groups.

“It’s truly a centerpiece for our community,” France says. “This will be a much-needed to boost for our entire region.”

The theater will be deep cleaned before each show.

Cast list:

The patients:

Randle P. McMurphy – Dominic Rodighiero

Chief Bromden – Kevin Brian Johnson

Dale Harding – Denny Frost

Billy Bibbit – Josh Runyon

Cheswick – J. Christopher Gray

Scanlon – Jade Soul

Martini – Joshua Faust

Ruckley – Johnathon Spence

Fredricks – Bobby Phillips

The staff:

Nurse Ratched – Brittany Wallace

Aide Warren – Geoffrey Saunders

Aide Williams – Marksie Dunn

Dr. Spivey – Bill Cook

Nurse Flinn- Haylee Webb

Aide Turkle – Dr. Jeffrey Yeager

Others: