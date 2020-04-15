Cookie Monster launches ‘Snack Chat’ (Nom, Nom!)

NEW YORK (CNN) – If parents need some help keeping their kiddos occupied while being quarantined at home – Sesame Street has you covered!

The Cookie Monster is all about talking “snacks” with the little ones.

And while cookies are his fav – he also understands the importance of a well-balanced meal and good hygiene.

His weekly chats start by encouraging kids to wash their hands.

Sesame Street launched a “caring for each other” initiative in light of the pandemic.

Free e-books and other materials are being made available through sesame street on apple devices, google play, and more.

Catch Cookie Monster’s “Snack Chat” each week Youtube and Facebook.

