Country star Morgan Wallen apologizes for using racial slur

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Morgan Wallen has issued an apology after video surfaced of him using a racial slur outside his Nashville home.

Video obtained by TMZ taken Sunday night captured the 27-year-old Wallen returning home after a night out with friends and using the n-word to describe someone.

“I’m embarrassed and sorry,” Wallen, said in a statement given to PEOPLE. “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Some female country music stars took issue with Wallen’s use of the slur, including Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton and Kelsea Ballerini.

It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first “scuffle” and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 3, 2021

The news out of Nashville tonight does not represent country music. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 3, 2021

The hate runs deep. Smfh https://t.co/VIf4b0bKud — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 3, 2021

In October, Wallen was disinvited from performing on Saturday Night Live after he broke coronavirus protocols and attended a crowded party in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. In May 2020, Wallen was arrested on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct after an incident at Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk on Lower Broadway.

Wallen’s latest album, Dangerous: The Double Album, is the first country record to spend three weeks at number one on the Billboard chart since Taylor Swift’s Red in 2012.

Cumulus Media has reportedly suspended play of Wallen’s music to its 400-plus stations.