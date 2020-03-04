Dean’s List brings you his latest movie reviews

Chicago (WGN) – Do your weekend plans include dinner and a movie? Dean Richards brings you his latest movie reviews to help make that all-important question, “What will we watch?”

“Spenser Confidential”

Rated: R

If the name, “Spenser confidential” sounds familiar to you, you may be remembering it’s source material, the Ace Atkins novel, that also gave us the old tv series, “Spenser for hire.”

This one is about an insubordinate cop played by Mark Wahlberg who sets out to get to the bottom of the murders of two of his former police buddies.

Joining him in trying to solve the case is a former Mixed Martial Arts star, “Black Panther’s” Winston Duke.

“Spenser Confidential” reliably goes thru it’s “good cop-bad cop” motions, but it’s real strength comes in a fun script and some great performances like rapper Post Malone making his big-screen acting debut. Comedienne Iliza Schlessinger steals every scene she’s in as the rejected girlfriend.

Dean’s List score – B



“The Way Back”

Back on the big screen after plenty of ups and downs in his personal life is Ben Affleck in the poignant, “The Way Back.”

It’s the story of an alcoholic high school basketball coach trying to inspire lackluster students to achieve while he battles his own demons with the bottle.

It’s a good story of personal weakness and strength on lots of levels, but the movie is, even more moving knowing that Affleck disclosed that he was in rehab for alcoholism himself when he was making the film.

You can’t help feeling that you are part of his recovery process in watching this.

Dean’s List score – B

“Onward”

Rated: PG

And for pure entertainment for the whole family, there’s the latest from the Pixar stable, “Onward.”

While it’s different than most of the Pixar classics, it’s an incredibly, creative story about two brothers in search of a father they never knew.

While that sounds overly dramatic, it’s not. It’s a clever script and sharp animation with a magical sense of whimsy and more than of dose of tenderness. Makes this dean’s list “B+,” one that everyone will enjoy.

Dean’s List score – B+

