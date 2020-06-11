Disneyland proposes plan for reopening; park to open July 17

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Disneyland Resort has announced its plans for a phased reopening of its theme park in Anaheim, two hotels and Downtown Disney. It made the announcement in a press release Wednesday.
Disneyland is planning to open their theme park gates to guests on July 17, after being closed for more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Pending state and local government approvals, the company issued the following phased reopening dates:
- July 9: Downtown Disney District
- July 17: Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park
- July 23: Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel
Last month, Disney World announced its phased reopening on July 11 for its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks, followed by EPCOT and Hollywood Studios on July 15.
