Do you dare to be scared at one of West Virginia’s most terrifying haunted houses?

WINFIELD, WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) — Halloween weekend is here, and while there are many events to attend, those brave enough for the scare can make their way through a haunted house.

The Fear on the Farm haunted house located in Winfield, West Virginia has been scaring generations for years in the Mountain State.

🔪SAVE ME⚰️ It’s definitely spooky here at the Fear on the Farm in Winfield, WV🩸Tune into @WOWK13News to watch me scream like a little girl pic.twitter.com/3O9LwuM0UH — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) October 29, 2021

“We have six attractions all in one location. Our main haunted house here is a 25-minute experience and very immersive with 40 volunteer actors young and old. Very immersive and awesome for Halloween,” said Lee Jordan, owner of Fear on the Farm.

The haunted house attraction features interactive games, escape rooms, and rides for the whole family to enjoy.

Fear on the farm is open on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29th and 30th and Nov. 5th and 6th from 7 pm until midnight. Tickets are on sale online here or at the door.

