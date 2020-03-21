Dolly Parton remembers Kenny Rogers in a video message

As the nation adjusts to the new reality of life under self-quarantine in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a number of artists and musical institutions are taking the show online to share some musical joy during these trying times, according to a report by Billboard.

Thanks to everyone from the Dropkick Murphys to the New York Metropolitan Opera enjoy some entertainment from the safety of your couch.

March 20: Sheryl Crow will lead "a mindfulness meditation" via Instagram Live at 10:00 a.m. EST.