CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The HAIRSPRAY tour, featuring drag star Nina West, will hit the Clay Center next week.

West will play Edna, mother of main character Tracy Turnblad. The Broadway, Tony Award-winning HAIRSPRAY tells the story of Turnblad, who sets out to dance on television’s most popular show.

West is an actor, activist and a drag queen who was on the reality competition show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” West has performed in Central Ohio and the United States for 18 years.

The Clay Center confirmed on Facebook that West would be in the show.

“We’ve had several people ask if Nina West would be starring as Edna in the upcoming production of “Hairspray” at the Clay Center. And the answer is, ‘YASSSSSS QUEEN!’” the Clay Center posted.

HAIRSPRAY is directed by Jack O’Brien and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell.

The production will be Tuesday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Clay Center’s Maier Foundation Performance Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets for HAIRSPRAY can be purchased here. For more information, visit the Clay Center Box Office or their website, or call (304) 561-3570.