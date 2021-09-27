Halloween events in Huntington, the Tri-State area in 2021

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s almost the spookiest season of the year, and residents across the Tri-State are already gearing up.

Some say, following last year’s lockdown, they’re even more excited to dress up and have fun this year.

“Last year I didn’t go out at all. I didn’t buy any costumes, I stayed in so this year I’m actually excited to dress up and go out. I feel a little bit more comfortable going out than I did last year,” says Kaelyn Creasy, a Marshall University student.

“I think we’ll actually get to interact with people because last year we didn’t get to do anything, we just stayed in. I’m hoping maybe the people in the dorms will give out candy and we can just walk around the dorms,” says Alexa Sayles, another Marshall University Student.

And for those residents who aren’t sure what they’re doing just yet, there are a few festive events happening across the mountain state.

The Huntington Convention and Visitor’s Bureau says there’s a little something for everyone when it comes to the events happening in the upcoming weeks.

“If people are willing to venture out just a little, in Wayne County, Rustic Ravines has live music this weekend, but there’s also Twelvepole Manor which is a haunted attraction out there. That’s a good one if you like to be scared. If you’re looking for more family friendly activities, the West Virginia pumpkin festival is coming up in Milton next weekend. There’s also the cooper family corn maze.” Anna Adkins, Sales Manager for Huntington Convention and Visitor’s Bureau

Adkins says for those who are looking specifically for fun, socially distanced activities, there are a few events perfect for that as well.

Here’s a list of events happening this season:

Twelevepole Manor Haunted Attraction: Fridays and Saturdays through October, 335 Hall Street, Wayne, WV WV Pumpkin Festival: Oct. 7-10, One Pumpkin Way, Milton, WV Cooper Family Farms Corn Maze: Oct. 22, 23, 29, 30, 1302 West Main Street Milton, WV Live Music at Rustic Ravines: Oct. 2, 2575 Hampton Ridge Road, Genoa, WV Heritage Farm Fall Festival: Oct. 2, 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington, WV Secrets of Spring Hill: Oct. 12, 1427 Norway Avenue, Huntington, WV Madea Halloween & Halloween (2018): Oct. 16, Altizer Park, Huntington, WV Horror Trivia: Oct. 17, 905 3rd Avenue, Huntington, WV Corks & Kegs at Huntington Mall: Oct. 23, 500 Mal Road, Barboursville, WV Trunk or Treat at Dutch Miller: Oct. 26, 6400 US Route 60 E, Barboursville, WV Halloween Candy Cane Drop: Oct. 30, Ritter Park, Huntington, WV The Great Halloween Extravaganza Unearthed: Oct. 30, 1001 3rd Avenue, Huntington, WV Voodoo Fest Halloween Party: Oct. 29, 210 11th Street, Huntington, WV

