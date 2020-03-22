MALIBU, CA (WJW) — We are all familiar with the Neil Diamond classic, ‘Sweet Caroline,’ but now the singing legend is using his fan-favorite to send a friendly reminder in times of the coronavirus crisis.
Neil Diamond took to his social media accounts Saturday night to encourage fans. He said, “I know we are going through a rough time right now, but I love you and I think if we sing together, well we will feel a little bit better.”
Neil changed up his lyrics to Sweet Caroline to a song we all can sing together to help practice social distancing. Here are the new lyrics, “Where it began … I can’t begin to knowing, but then I know it’s growing strong. Was in the spring, and spring became the summer Who’d have believed you’d come along. Hands, washing hands, reaching out, don’t touch me, I won’t touch you. Sweet Caroline…Good times never seemed so good. I’ve been inclined to believe they never would but now I look at the night and it don’t seem so lonely. We filled it up with only two.
And when I hurt, hurting runs off my shoulders, how can I hurt when holding you. Hands, washing hands, reaching out, don’t touch me, I won’t touch you … “
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- WATCH LIVE: DeWine holds daily COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m.
- As crisis deepens, Congressional rescue deal teeters
- Starbucks will continue to pay employees for next 30 days
- Handwashing stations for the homeless
- WVU Medicine to implement no-visitor policy at all of its hospitals and outpatient clinics amid COVID-19 outbreak
- DeWine orders flags lowered for late state representative, fallen officer
- ‘Hands, washing hands … ‘: Neil Diamond sends a reminder to fans during coronavirus pandemic
- Manchin calls on West Virginians to adhere to federal recommendations
- GameStop argues it’s an ‘essential business’
- Zoo needs your help naming adorable baby rhino