Happy 60th birthday Bono!

FILE – In this June 11, 2018 file photo, Bono of U2 performs during a concert at the Apollo Theater in New York. U2 raked in over $1 billion in sales to be named the artist of the decade by Pollstar. The touring trade publication tracks data on tours globally. It says U2 grossed $1.03 billion in ticket sales from November 2009 to November 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

DUBLIN, IRELAND (CNN) – Happy birthday, Bono! The Irish crooner turned 60 on Sunday.

To commemorate the special occasion, the Grammy Award winning lead singer of U2 shared a playlist on the band’s website titled “60 Songs That Saved My Life.”

Bono said those songs are, “the ones that got me from there to here, 0 to 60.”

He included tunes from legends like the Beatles, Prince, The Rolling Stones and David Bowie — as well as from newer artists, such as Billie Eilish.

The activist also thanked the artists who created those 60 songs and wrote a fan letter for each tune.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories