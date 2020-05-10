Happy 60th birthday Bono!

DUBLIN, IRELAND (CNN) – Happy birthday, Bono! The Irish crooner turned 60 on Sunday.
To commemorate the special occasion, the Grammy Award winning lead singer of U2 shared a playlist on the band’s website titled “60 Songs That Saved My Life.”
Bono said those songs are, “the ones that got me from there to here, 0 to 60.”
He included tunes from legends like the Beatles, Prince, The Rolling Stones and David Bowie — as well as from newer artists, such as Billie Eilish.
The activist also thanked the artists who created those 60 songs and wrote a fan letter for each tune.
