LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Happy Birthday to singer/songwriter Tyler Childers! The Kentucky native turns 31 years old today, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Childers was born and raised in Lawrence County, Kentucky in 1991.

According to his web page, Childers’ father works in the coal industry and his mother is a nurse.

He learned how to play his first guitar chords on a guitar given to him by his grandfather. He sang for his church congregation as a child and started writing music at 13.

Childers’ breakthrough album, “Purgatory,” was released in August 2017.

In honor of his birthday, here is a list of the top 10 Tyler Childers songs streamed on Spotify: