LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Happy Birthday to singer/songwriter Tyler Childers! The Kentucky native turns 31 years old today, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
Childers was born and raised in Lawrence County, Kentucky in 1991.
According to his web page, Childers’ father works in the coal industry and his mother is a nurse.
He learned how to play his first guitar chords on a guitar given to him by his grandfather. He sang for his church congregation as a child and started writing music at 13.
Childers’ breakthrough album, “Purgatory,” was released in August 2017.
In honor of his birthday, here is a list of the top 10 Tyler Childers songs streamed on Spotify:
- “Feathered Indians” (199,304,631 listens) from Childers’ 2017 album “Purgatory”
- “Lady May” (144,366,389 listens) from the 2017 album “Purgatory”
- “Nose on the Grindstone (OurVinyl Sessions)” (99,764,143 listens) from the 2017 OurVinyl sessions
- “All Your’n” (99,624,447 listens) off of the 2019 album “Country Squire”
- “Whitehouse Road” (95,207,563 listens) from “Purgatory”
- “Shake the Frost (Live)” (65,727,196 listens) from his live record “Live on Red Barn Radio I & II”
- “Charleston Girl (Live)” (53,045,152 listens) from “Live on Red Barn Radio I & II”
- “Follow You to Virgie (OurVinyl Sessions)” (49,611,200 listens) from the OurVinyl sessions
- “Universal Sound” (45,552,741 listens) from “Purgatory”
- “Coal” (36,788,440 listens) from his 2011 debut record “Bottles and Bibles”