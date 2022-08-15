CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Hard rock and groove metal outfit Five Finger Death Punch is making a stop in the Capital City in November 2022.

Five Finger Death Punch is stopping in Charleston during their tour with country, singer-songwriter Brantley Gilbert and country rock artist Cory Marks.

According to Billboard, Five Finger Death Punch’s highest-charting song is “Blue on Black” featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Brantley Gilbert & Brian May. The song peaked at number two on the Rock & Alternative charts and hit number 66 on the Hot 100.

Their sixth studio album, “Got Your Six,” stayed at number one for top album sales for one week, while staying in the top album sales for 38 weeks.