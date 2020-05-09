‘Harry Potter’ actor Rupert Grint is a dad

UNITED KINGDOM (CNN) – Attention Harry Potter fans … Rupert Grint is welcoming a baby “Weasley” into the world!
The 31-year-old actor just became a dad.
His long-time girlfriend — actress Georgia Groome — gave birth to a baby girl.
Their spokesperson told People the couple has asked for privacy as they adjust to life with their first child.
Grint was recently seen thanking a mid-wife during a virtual chat on the “One World: Together at Home” television special in the UK.
He previously joked if he ever had a son, he probably wouldn’t name him “Ron” after his “Harry Potter” character.
So far, we don’t know the name of his daughter.
