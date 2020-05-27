‘Harry Potter’ author asks young readers to help illustrate new book

(CNN) – Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is working on a new book project and is hoping her young readers will help her finish it.

It’s called “The Ickabog” — and you can read it for free here.

The book will be published over the next seven weeks, a chapter or more at a time.

It’s targeted to young readers age 7 and above.

Rowling is hoping children will send her their drawings of what the Ickabog looks like.

When the book is published in November, she wants her publishers will pick the best-submitted artwork to tell the story.

Rowling originally wrote the book almost ten years ago, but she left it in the attic after finishing the Harry Potter series.

With the pandemic, she thought illustrating the fairy tale would be a fun pastime for children.

Proceeds from the book’s sale will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

