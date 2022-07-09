(WOWK) — Sean Connery’s James Bond, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Marilyn Monroe. These are a few names that have starred in movies filmed in Kentucky.
Here are facts about films shot in Kentucky from the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).
Four films in the top 10 won an Academy Award. “Harlan County U.S.A.” won Best Documentary, Feature, “Goldfinger” won Best Sound Effects, and “Coal Miner’s Daughter” won Best Actress in a Leading Role for Sissy Spacek. “Rain Man” won the most amount of Academy Awards with four total. The categories include Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.
Five films were nominated for Academy Awards but did not win. “The Insider” and “Seabiscuit” were nominated for seven, “Carol” was nominated for six, “Some Came Running” was nominated for five and “The Asphalt Jungle” was nominated for four.
Only one film was not nominated for an Academy Award. That film is “Lawn Dogs.”
“Carol” is the most critically acclaimed, sitting at 94/100 on Metacritic. “Rain Man” has the lowest Metacritic score, but has the most Academy Awards out of the films on the list.
This list was compiled using user ratings from IMDb. The film has to have 1,000 ratings or more to be considered a part of the top 10.
1. Harlan County U.S.A. (1976)
Director: Barbara Kopple
Stars: John L. Lewis, Carl Horn, Norman Yarborough
Genre: Documentary
IMDb Rating: 8.2/10 (5,800 ratings)
Metacritic Score: 80/100
Where in Kentucky?: Harlan, Harlan County | Brookside, Harlan County
IMDb Synopsis: “A heartbreaking record of the thirteen-month struggle between a community fighting to survive and a corporation dedicated to the bottom line.”
2. Rain Man (1988)
Director: Barry Levinson
Writer: Ron Bass (Screenplay), Barry Morrow (Story)
Stars: Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise, Valeria Golino
Genre: Drama
IMDb Rating: 8/10 (506,000 ratings)
Metacritic Score: 65/100
Where in Kentucky?: Newport, Campbell County | Silver Grove, Campbell County
IMDb Synopsis: “After a selfish L.A. yuppie learns his estranged father left a fortune to an autistic-savant brother in Ohio that he didn’t know existed, he absconds with his brother and sets out across the country, hoping to gain a larger inheritance.”
3. The Insider (1999)
Director: Michael Mann
Writer: Michael Mann (Screenplay), Eric Roth (Screenplay), Marie Brenner (Based on the Article)
Stars: Russell Crowe, Al Pacino, Christopher Plummer
Genre: Biography, Drama, Thriller
IMDb Rating: 7.8/10 (170,000 ratings)
Metacritic Score: 84/100
Where in Kentucky?: Louisville, Jefferson County
IMDb Synopsis: “A research chemist comes under personal and professional attack when he decides to appear in a 60 Minutes exposé on Big Tobacco.”
4. The Asphalt Jungle (1950)
Director: John Huston
Writer: John Huston (Screenplay), Ben Maddow (Screenplay), W.R. Burnett (Based on the Novel)
Stars: Sterling Hayden, Louis Calhern, Marilyn Monroe
Genre: Crime, Drama, Film-Noir, Thriller
IMDb Rating: 7.8/10 (27,000 ratings)
Metacritic Score: 85/100
Where in Kentucky?: Lexington, Fayette County
IMDb Synopsis: “A major heist goes off as planned, but then double-crosses, bad luck and solid police work cause everything to unravel.”
5. Goldfinger (1964)
Director: Guy Hamilton
Writer: Richard Maibaum (Screenplay), Paul Dehn (Screenplay), Ian Fleming (Based on the Novel)
Stars: Sean Connery, Gert Fröbe, Honor Blackman
Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller
IMDb Rating: 7.7/10 (189,000 ratings)
Metacritic Score: 87/100
Where in Kentucky?: Fort Knox, Bullitt, Hardin and Meade Counties | Lexington, Fayette County
IMDb Synopsis: “While investigating a gold magnate’s smuggling, James Bond uncovers a plot to contaminate the Fort Knox gold reserve.”
6. Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980)
Director: Michael Apted
Writer: Thomas Rickman (Screenplay), Loretta Lynn (Autobiography), George Vecsey (Autobiography)
Stars: Sissy Spacek, Tommy Lee Jones, Levon Helm
Genre: Biography, Drama, Music
IMDb Rating: 7.5/10 (19,000 ratings)
Metacritic Score: 87/100
Where in Kentucky?: Van Lear, Johnson County | Jenkins, Letcher County
IMDb Synopsis: “The fictionalized life of singer Loretta Lynn, a girl who rose from humble beginnings to become a country music star in the 1960s/70s.”
7. Lawn Dogs (1997)
Director: John Duigan
Writer: Naomi Wallace
Stars: Sam Rockwell, Kathleen Quinlan, Mischa Barton
Genre: Drama
IMDb Rating: 7.4/10 (8,100 ratings)
Metacritic Score: N/A
Where in Kentucky?: Jefferson County | Oldham County
IMDb Synopsis: “When Devon, a 10-year-old girl, forges a friendship with Trent, a 21-year-old outsider who mows the neighborhood lawns, things suddenly get very complicated and private.”
8. Seabiscuit (2003)
Director: Gary Ross
Writer: Gary Ross (Screenplay), Laura Hillenbrand (Based on the Novel)
Stars: Tobey Maguire, Jeff Bridges, Elizabeth Banks
Genre: Drama, History, Sport
IMDb Rating: 7.3/10 (73,000 ratings)
Metacritic Score: 72/100
Where in Kentucky?: Lexington, Fayette County
IMDb Synopsis: “True Story of the undersized Depression-era racehorse whose victories lifted not only the spirits of the team behind it but also those of their nation.”
9. Some Came Running (1958)
Director: Vincente Minnelli
Writer: John Patrick (Screenplay), Arthur Sheekman (Screenplay), James Jones (Based on the Novel)
Stars: Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Shirley MacLaine
Genre: Drama, Romance
IMDb Rating: 7.3/10 (6,600 ratings)
Metacritic Score: 68/100
Where in Kentucky?: Milton, Trimble County
IMDb Synopsis: “A veteran returns home to deal with family secrets and small-town scandals.”
10. Carol (2015)
Director: Todd Haynes
Writer: Phyllis Nagy (Screenplay), Patricia Highsmith (Based on the Novel)
Stars: Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Sarah Paulson
Genre: Drama, Romance
IMDb Rating: 7.2/10 (128,000 ratings)
Metacritic Score: 94/100
Where in Kentucky?: Alexandria, Campbell County
IMDb Synopsis: “An aspiring photographer develops an intimate relationship with an older woman in 1950s New York.”