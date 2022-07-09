Sean Connery with Aston Martin DB5 from movie “Goldfinger”, B&W photo (Photo Courtesy: The Associated Press)

(WOWK) — Sean Connery’s James Bond, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Marilyn Monroe. These are a few names that have starred in movies filmed in Kentucky.

Here are facts about films shot in Kentucky from the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

Four films in the top 10 won an Academy Award. “Harlan County U.S.A.” won Best Documentary, Feature, “Goldfinger” won Best Sound Effects, and “Coal Miner’s Daughter” won Best Actress in a Leading Role for Sissy Spacek. “Rain Man” won the most amount of Academy Awards with four total. The categories include Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Five films were nominated for Academy Awards but did not win. “The Insider” and “Seabiscuit” were nominated for seven, “Carol” was nominated for six, “Some Came Running” was nominated for five and “The Asphalt Jungle” was nominated for four.

Only one film was not nominated for an Academy Award. That film is “Lawn Dogs.”

“Carol” is the most critically acclaimed, sitting at 94/100 on Metacritic. “Rain Man” has the lowest Metacritic score, but has the most Academy Awards out of the films on the list.

This list was compiled using user ratings from IMDb. The film has to have 1,000 ratings or more to be considered a part of the top 10.

1. Harlan County U.S.A. (1976)

Director: Barbara Kopple

Stars: John L. Lewis, Carl Horn, Norman Yarborough

Genre: Documentary

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10 (5,800 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 80/100

Where in Kentucky?: Harlan, Harlan County | Brookside, Harlan County

IMDb Synopsis: “A heartbreaking record of the thirteen-month struggle between a community fighting to survive and a corporation dedicated to the bottom line.”

2. Rain Man (1988)

Director: Barry Levinson

Writer: Ron Bass (Screenplay), Barry Morrow (Story)

Stars: Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise, Valeria Golino

Genre: Drama

IMDb Rating: 8/10 (506,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 65/100

Where in Kentucky?: Newport, Campbell County | Silver Grove, Campbell County

IMDb Synopsis: “After a selfish L.A. yuppie learns his estranged father left a fortune to an autistic-savant brother in Ohio that he didn’t know existed, he absconds with his brother and sets out across the country, hoping to gain a larger inheritance.”

3. The Insider (1999)

Director: Michael Mann

Writer: Michael Mann (Screenplay), Eric Roth (Screenplay), Marie Brenner (Based on the Article)

Stars: Russell Crowe, Al Pacino, Christopher Plummer

Genre: Biography, Drama, Thriller

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10 (170,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 84/100

Where in Kentucky?: Louisville, Jefferson County

IMDb Synopsis: “A research chemist comes under personal and professional attack when he decides to appear in a 60 Minutes exposé on Big Tobacco.”

4. The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

Director: John Huston

Writer: John Huston (Screenplay), Ben Maddow (Screenplay), W.R. Burnett (Based on the Novel)

Stars: Sterling Hayden, Louis Calhern, Marilyn Monroe

Genre: Crime, Drama, Film-Noir, Thriller

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10 (27,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 85/100

Where in Kentucky?: Lexington, Fayette County

IMDb Synopsis: “A major heist goes off as planned, but then double-crosses, bad luck and solid police work cause everything to unravel.”

5. Goldfinger (1964)

Director: Guy Hamilton

Writer: Richard Maibaum (Screenplay), Paul Dehn (Screenplay), Ian Fleming (Based on the Novel)

Stars: Sean Connery, Gert Fröbe, Honor Blackman

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10 (189,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 87/100

Where in Kentucky?: Fort Knox, Bullitt, Hardin and Meade Counties | Lexington, Fayette County

IMDb Synopsis: “While investigating a gold magnate’s smuggling, James Bond uncovers a plot to contaminate the Fort Knox gold reserve.”

6. Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980)

Director: Michael Apted

Writer: Thomas Rickman (Screenplay), Loretta Lynn (Autobiography), George Vecsey (Autobiography)

Stars: Sissy Spacek, Tommy Lee Jones, Levon Helm

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10 (19,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 87/100

Where in Kentucky?: Van Lear, Johnson County | Jenkins, Letcher County

IMDb Synopsis: “The fictionalized life of singer Loretta Lynn, a girl who rose from humble beginnings to become a country music star in the 1960s/70s.”

7. Lawn Dogs (1997)

Director: John Duigan

Writer: Naomi Wallace

Stars: Sam Rockwell, Kathleen Quinlan, Mischa Barton

Genre: Drama

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10 (8,100 ratings)

Metacritic Score: N/A

Where in Kentucky?: Jefferson County | Oldham County

IMDb Synopsis: “When Devon, a 10-year-old girl, forges a friendship with Trent, a 21-year-old outsider who mows the neighborhood lawns, things suddenly get very complicated and private.”

8. Seabiscuit (2003)

Director: Gary Ross

Writer: Gary Ross (Screenplay), Laura Hillenbrand (Based on the Novel)

Stars: Tobey Maguire, Jeff Bridges, Elizabeth Banks

Genre: Drama, History, Sport

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10 (73,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 72/100

Where in Kentucky?: Lexington, Fayette County

IMDb Synopsis: “True Story of the undersized Depression-era racehorse whose victories lifted not only the spirits of the team behind it but also those of their nation.”

9. Some Came Running (1958)

Director: Vincente Minnelli

Writer: John Patrick (Screenplay), Arthur Sheekman (Screenplay), James Jones (Based on the Novel)

Stars: Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Shirley MacLaine

Genre: Drama, Romance

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10 (6,600 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 68/100

Where in Kentucky?: Milton, Trimble County

IMDb Synopsis: “A veteran returns home to deal with family secrets and small-town scandals.”

10. Carol (2015)

Director: Todd Haynes

Writer: Phyllis Nagy (Screenplay), Patricia Highsmith (Based on the Novel)

Stars: Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Sarah Paulson

Genre: Drama, Romance

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10 (128,000 ratings)

Metacritic Score: 94/100

Where in Kentucky?: Alexandria, Campbell County

IMDb Synopsis: “An aspiring photographer develops an intimate relationship with an older woman in 1950s New York.”