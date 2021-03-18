HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to a representative from the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, the Huntington Comic & Toy Convention will go on as scheduled on June 5 and 6.

The arena says that the event will strictly adhere to all federal and state COVID-19 regulations and guidelines.

Tickets purchased for the June and August of 2020 dates will be valid for the 2021 convention. There are a limited number of tickets still available for purchase on the convention’s website.

Huntington Comic & Toy Convention event producer, Jarrod Greer said, “New precautions will be taken and things will look a little different compared to pre-covid comic convention. Still, my team and the team at Mountain Health Arena are dedicated to proving our event can be held in an entertaining manner while prioritizing the safety of our guests, staff and vendors.”

Guests will be required to pass a temperature check and answer a health questionnaire before entering the venue. The following procedures will also be implemented:

Prior to each event, trained staff will follow CDC and local guidelines on the cleaning and disinfecting of all areas including touchpoints (handrails, seats, restrooms, etc.)

Face coverings must be worn at all times, except while eating and drinking in a designated socially distanced seating area.

A clear bag policy will be enforced upon bag check at entry. Only clear bags no larger than 13″ by 15″ will be permitted.

From arrival to exit, markers and staff will be placed to promote and ensure physical distancing.

Non-contact hand sanitizer dispensers and personal hygiene reminders will be placed throughout the facility.