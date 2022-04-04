COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 2022 Ohio State Fair’s concert schedule is complete with the last three shows announced and added to the lineup.

The three concerts that will close the fair will be headlined by rap icon Ice Cube, country music legend Willie Nelson, and funk band Lakeside from Dayton.

All concerts for the Ohio State Fair will take place indoors at the Celeste Center.

The Fair will take place this summer over 12 days, from July 27 to August 7.

Tickets for the final three concerts will go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Those who purchase concert tickets before going to the Fair will get Fair admission.

Full Ohio State Fair Concert Schedule

Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m.: Toby Keith with special guest Alex Miller

Friday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.: Foreigner – The Greatest Hits

Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m.: Nelly with special guest Breland

Sunday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.: Dru Hill and Raheem DeVaughn

Monday, August 1 at 7 p.m.: Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom

Tuesday, August 2 at 7:30 p.m.: Scotty McCreery

Wednesday, August 3 at 7 p.m.: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Thursday, August 4 at 7 p.m. : Ice Cube

Friday, August 5 at 7:30 p.m. : Willie Nelson with special guest Noah Guthrie

Saturday, August 6 at 7 p.m.: Lakeside / Con Funk Shun