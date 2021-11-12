‘Ironton Wizardfest’ to bring in thousands of attendees

IRONTON, OHIO (WOWK) – After a year hiatus, the City of Ironton, Ohio is gearing up for its annual magical event.

Ironton Wizardfest is full of all sorts of Harry Potter fun for the whole family, with magical classes and demonstrations, trivia, an escape room, good food and more.

“It’s trying to create a win-win for the downtown, by having a festival that’s just fun that people want to enjoy you know just coming to,” said Ironton Wizardfest organizer, Brad Bear. “It means a lot to be able to show off our town and it means a lot to be able to show the community what you can do.”

The festival is expected to bring in around 5,000 people from across the country, which has local residents and business owners very excited.

“This is sort of unique, and therefore it’s bringing people in from some far-flung places,” said Ironton resident, Jenny Barnes. “I think that’s great.”

Three actors from the Harry Potter films will also be making an appearance.

Ironton Wizardfest kicks off Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and will go through Sunday. Tickets are available online and in person.

Follow Andie Bernhardt on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!