J.K. Rowling pledges $1.25 million to charities

UNITED KINGDOM (CNN) – Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is donating $1.2 million to two charities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She made the announcement on Twitter Saturday.

So on this anniversary of a great wizarding victory, I'm thinking of the people who're out there doing their jobs to protect us and our way of life. I have 3 key workers in my immediate family, and like all such relatives, I'm torn between pride and anxiety. 2/4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2020

and half of which will go to https://t.co/5QOSZy1xob, because we know that domestic abuse has, sadly, increased hugely during the lockdown. 4/4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2020

The money will help homeless people, and help support victims of domestic abuse.

Rowling’s donations come on International Harry Potter Day.

Saturday also marks the anniversary of one the author’s major events in her stories … “The Battle of Hogwarts.”

“It feels inappropriate to talk about fictional deaths … Too many people are losing loved ones in the real world,” Rowling says.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories