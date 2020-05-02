J.K. Rowling pledges $1.25 million to charities

UNITED KINGDOM (CNN) – Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is donating $1.2 million to two charities amid the coronavirus pandemic.
She made the announcement on Twitter Saturday.
The money will help homeless people, and help support victims of domestic abuse.
Rowling’s donations come on International Harry Potter Day.
Saturday also marks the anniversary of one the author’s major events in her stories … “The Battle of Hogwarts.”
“It feels inappropriate to talk about fictional deaths … Too many people are losing loved ones in the real world,” Rowling says.
