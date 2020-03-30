James Corden “Homefest” tonight on CBS

LOS ANGELES (CBS) – James Corden is coming to primetime tonight and he’ll be in his garage!
BTS, Billie Eilish, and more will join him from their homes for Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special at 10 p.m. on Channel 13.
James has more on what you can expect.
