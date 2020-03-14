Judi Dench says she hasn’t seen ‘Cats’

HOLLYWOOD (CNN) – Oscar-winning actress Judi Dench is up for an infamous Razzie award for her role in “Cats” …

and she hasn’t even watched the movie.

The CGI film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical is a movie critics love to hate.

And, that’s what the Razzies are all about.

With “digital fur technology” … Some audience members found it horrifying.

It’s up for seven categories in the 40th annual Golden Raspberry Awards Sunday.

Dench is nominated for Worst Supporting Actress.

She says she hasn’t paid much attention to the reviews.

As for her Razzie nomination?

It made her laugh.

Dame Judi Dench holds an Oscar, two Golden Globes and 10 Bafta Awards.

