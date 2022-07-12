KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County deputies will be featured on the new law enforcement reality show, “On Patrol: Live” on the cable TV channel, REELZ.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office announced some of their deputies will be featured in the Half Moon Pictures show in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

According to REELZ’s website, “On Patrol: Live” will premiere on July 22 at 9 p.m. with host and executive producer Dan Abrams, who hosts “Dan Abrams Live” on NewsNation and who previously hosted “Live PD.” Other hosts include Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson.

It says the show will be on every Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. with the hosts, “[providing] minute-by-minute live analysis as the series documents for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on patrol.”

According to their website, in the Charleston area, REELZ is available on DirecTV and Dish, but not on Suddenlink. It is available to watch on internet-based subscriptions, DirecTV Stream, Philo, SelectTV and Sling TV.

In a report from our sister station KXAN in June, “On Patrol: Live” is a re-working of the canceled A&E Network show, “Live PD.”

They say Abrams, “desperately” wanted to see the show return in a story from Sept. 2021.

“Live PD” was originally canceled in 2020 in the wake of George Floyd’s death and protests against police brutality in Summer 2020, an in-custody death being filmed in Austin, Texas, and the cancellation of “Cops” by the Paramount Network, according to KXAN and WSPA, both sister stations of WOWK 13 News.

A&E told Deadline in 2020, “This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on ‘Live PD.'”

REELZ’s website says, along with focusing on pop culture, they are, “home to true crime stories,” and are a, “leading independent cable and satellite general entertainment network.”