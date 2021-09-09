Kathy Mattea will replace Larry Groce as host of ‘Mountain Stage’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice tweeted on Thursday that Larry Groce will step down as full-time host of West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s Mountain Stage.

After 38 years of hosting @wvpublic’s Mountain Stage, Larry Groce will hand over his full-time hosting responsibilities to West Virginia native and Grammy award winning artist Kathy Mattea! I want to congratulate them both on this important milestone. You make WV proud! pic.twitter.com/I6iHLGZJbT — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) September 9, 2021

Groce has hosted the program for 38 years.

West Virginia native Kathy Mattea will step in as the new host of the program.

A release on Mountain Stage’s website contains the following quote from Mattea:

“Larry has always had a knack for spotting talent and giving a platform to artists who deserve a wider audience,” says Mattea. “I feel like my job is to honor and respect and celebrate what he’s helped create here and carry that tradition into the future.”

According to Mountain Stage’s website, Groce will remain in West Virginia and stay on as artistic director of the show.