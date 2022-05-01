ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The death of Grammy-winning, Kentucky-born singer Naomi Judd of The Judds shook the music world yesterday, April 30. The Associated Press says she was 76.

Naomi Judd’s daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, said on Twitter that they, “lost [their] beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.”

Billy Ray Cyrus, born in Flatwoods in Greenup County, said on Twitter, “So sad at the loss of my friend and music legend.”

My thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends. As a fellow Kentuckian my hats off in honor of the legacy of music she shared with the world and the doors she opened for so many others like me. Billy Ray Cyrus

Ricky Skaggs, born in Cordell in Lawrence County, according to his website, says the death of Judd hit him hard. Skaggs says on his Facebook page, “I was thinking about Sunday’s Hall of Fame induction for The Judds and how excited they must be feeling when I received the news about Naomi’s passing.” He ended his post with, “Pray for their loss. Another sad day for country music.”

Kentucky-born singer-songwriter Carly Pearce said on Twitter, “Long live The Judds,” with a photo of the duo.

Loretta Lynn, born in Butcher Holler in Johnson County, said on Twitter:

My fellow Kentucky girl, my friend, and an amazing singer. There are no words. Please pray for Wynonna, Ashley, Larry, and grandchildren. Heartbroken. Sending all my love. Loretta Lynn

According to the Associated Press, The Judds were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame today, May 1, and embark on their first tour in over a decade.