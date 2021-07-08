Kings Island soon ‘going cashless’

MASON, Ohio (WJW) — Kings Island said it is “going cashless” in mid-July.

The amusement park said all of its in-park locations will only accept credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. “It’s faster and always secure,” Kings Island said on its website.

If you don’t have your card on you, the park said it will have cash-to-card kiosks that can transfer cash to a card with no fees and can be used anywhere.

