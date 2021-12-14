Korn coming to Huntington in 2022

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain Health Arena announced today that nu-metal band Korn is coming to Huntington along with special guests, Chevelle and Code Orange in 2022.

Officials say Korn and guests will be at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, WV on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

It says tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at 9 a.m. at the Mountain Health Arena Box Office or on Ticketmaster’s website. Tickets start at $39.50.

The tour comes after the band’s announcement of their upcoming studio album “Requiem” via Loma Vista Recordings, according to the press release. The album is due to come out on Feb. 4, 2022.

They say Korn released the lead single from “Requiem” titled “Start the Healing” with a music video directed by Tim Saccenti. Saccenti has reportedly done music videos for Flying Lotus, Run the Jewels and Depeche Mode.

Before this tour, the press release says they are performing four nights with System of a Down, Helmet and Russian Circles in early 2022 in Phoenix, San Diego, CA and two sold-out shows in Los Angeles.