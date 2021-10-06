All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021

Lindsey Stirling Christmas concert heads to Charleston this December

(Courtesy: Lindsey Stirling official website)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — American violinist, songwriter, and dancer Lindsey Stirling will be in Charleston this December for her Christmas Program tour.

The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program will be at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on Friday, Dec. 17th.

A full list of tour dates and locations can be found here.

Stirling is best known for her YouTube channel which has 13.1 million subscribers.

Tickets are on pre-sale on Ticketmaster.com.

