Lindsey Stirling Christmas concert heads to Charleston this December

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — American violinist, songwriter, and dancer Lindsey Stirling will be in Charleston this December for her Christmas Program tour.

The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program will be at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on Friday, Dec. 17th.

A full list of tour dates and locations can be found here.

Stirling is best known for her YouTube channel which has 13.1 million subscribers.

Tickets are on pre-sale on Ticketmaster.com.