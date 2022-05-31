LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The anticipation of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” coming to life at the Logan campus of Southern WV Community and Technical College is almost over, with showings starting in July.

The directors, Leak Clay-Stone and Rachel Noe-Maynard, say they have always wanted to bring the cult classic to West Virginia, but were told it would never happen.

“It’s the show we always wanted to do as teenagers but were told it will never happen here,” co-director Clay-Stone says.

“‘Rocky Horror’ is not like any other show. It’s unapologetically bold and in your face. Not to mention, has one of the best collections of songs in stage history,” Noe-Maynard says.

Co-Directors Rachel Noe-Maynard and Leah Clay-Stone (Photo Courtesy: The ARTS)

The directors say this will be the first time ‘Rocky Horror’ has been performed in the local area.

There will be six showings of the musical, all starting at 7 p.m. in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center on the Logan campus of Southern WV Community and Technical College

July 15

July 16

July 22

July 23

July 29

July 30

“Standard” tickets will be $12, while an “Ultimate Admission” will be $17. The “Ultimate Admission” includes an audience participation pack that includes props, according to the press release.

You can find tickets by clicking here.