CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Taylor Swift has one of the biggest fanbases in popular music, and “Swifties” are not shy about their favorite Taylor Swift album.

In a study conducted by USBettingReport.com, West Virginia’s favorite Taylor Swift album is her 2019 album, “Lover.”

The study shows that “Lover” is also six other states’ favorite: New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana and Alaska.

Favorite Taylor Swift album by state (Photo Courtesy: US Betting Report)

The most popular album by state is “Folklore,” being 22 state’s favorite Swift record. West Virginia’s neighbors including Ohio, Virginia and Kentucky are present in the “Folklore” category. The other states include Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Texas, Kansas, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, California, Oregon, Washington and New Jersey.

Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma, Michigan and Delaware’s favorite album is “Red.” Vermont, Indiana, Mississippi, South Dakota, North Dakota, and New Mexico’s favorite album is “1989.” Maine, Nebraska, Wyoming, South Carolina and Tennessee’s favorite album is “Reputation.” Minnesota, Utah, Maryland, Hawaii and Connecticut’s favorite album is “Evermore.”

The study says they used Google Trends over the past 90 days to determine the most searched Taylor Swift album in each state. Her self-titled album was left out because they were unable to tell the difference between the artist and the album. Her most recent record, “Midnights,” was left off due to recency bias.