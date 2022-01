FILE – Luke Bryan arrives at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 14, 2018. Bryan will host the 55th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 10. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center announced on Facebook that Luke Bryan will kick off a new tour in Charleston this summer.

The first show of Bryan’s “Raised Up Right” tour will be at the Charleston Coliseum on June 9, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 4. They will be available for purchase here.

The full tour schedule can be found here.