HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Musical group Mannheim Steamroller is coming to Huntington, West Virginia, for a Christmas concert in December, and tickets go on sale on Friday.

Mannheim Steamroller, the alias of composer Chip Davis, was a driving force for the new age phenomenon of neo-classical electronic music. Mannheim Steamroller Christmas (1984) brought Davis into the mainstream, and later holiday-themed releases made him a Yuletide staple continuing into the 21st century. Davis has also written five children’s books and expanded the Mannheim Steamroller franchise with a line of apparel, food, gifts and more.

The concert will be at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m., according to Ticketmaster.

Tickets start at $39.00 (plus applicable fees) and go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased block clicking here.

