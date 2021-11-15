Morgan Wallen to play in Charleston as part of ‘Dangerous’ tour

Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has apologized after a video surfaced showed him shouting a racial slur. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Country music star Morgan Wallen announced new tour dates on Monday, and Charleston, West Virginia is the second stop on the tour.

Wallen’s “The Dangerous Tour” will begin on February 3, 2022 in Evansville, Indiana, and on February 4, 2022, Wallen will perform in Charleston.

Here we come.



Pre-sale for the first half of the tour will be tomorrow 11/16 – Text 865-351-6290 to receive the code



*On-sale differs so make sure to check when tickets go on sale in your market pic.twitter.com/ygjHXn0sSh — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) November 15, 2021

Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 19.