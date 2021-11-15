Morgan Wallen to play in Charleston as part of ‘Dangerous’ tour

All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has apologized after a video surfaced showed him shouting a racial slur. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Country music star Morgan Wallen announced new tour dates on Monday, and Charleston, West Virginia is the second stop on the tour.

Wallen’s “The Dangerous Tour” will begin on February 3, 2022 in Evansville, Indiana, and on February 4, 2022, Wallen will perform in Charleston.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 19.

