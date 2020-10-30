National Candy Corn Day draws sharp opinions “for” and “against”

(WOWK) – Perhaps no other candy draws the kind of passionate reactions “for” or “against” than candy corn.

While it can be found year-round, the bulk of the tri-colored confection is made and sold around Halloween. The fact that the candy is given its own celebrated status with a “National Day” brings out some strong opinions on social media and it seems everyone has an opinion.

Candy corn honestly prolly one of the worst possible candies them and circus peanuts is trash https://t.co/5FTOsIiPb8 — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) October 28, 2020

I love candy corn, best halloween candy EVER! 🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/CQnL9OTnKy — Basketball Jones (@bobbysworld84) October 28, 2020

And some celebrities stayed out of the fray but still managed to make mention:

Oooh, now I get why they call it candy CORN🌽



Happy #CandyCornDay! pic.twitter.com/kQA7hJgSuT — Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) October 30, 2020

The history of the bright colored candy goes back more than 100 years according to the National Confectioners Association.

History of Candy Corn Candy corn has existed for more than 100 years. According to legend, a Wunderlee Candy Company employee named George Renninger invented the confection in the 1880s. The Goelitz Candy Company (now Jelly Belly Candy Company) started producing candy corn around the turn of the century and continues the tradition today. Candy corn first appeared when the United States was a largely agrarian society, and its tri-color design was considered revolutionary. Lack of automated machinery meant that candy corn was only made seasonally, likely starting production in late August and continuing through the fall. It has remained unchanged for more than 100 years and is a favorite at Halloween. National Confectioners Association

The Brachs Candy Company makes a popular variety of candy corn and lists the ingredients as:

Sugar,

Corn Syrup,

Confectioner’s Glaze (Shellac),

Salt,

Cocoa Powder,

Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil,

Gelatin,

Dextrose,

Honey,

Artificial Flavor,

Sesame Oil,

Yellow 6,

Yellow 5,

Red 3,

Soy Lecithin,

Blue 1,

Red 40.

Candy companies and their manufacturing association have done a lot of research on candy corn in specific. They have even broken down support of the candy down to age brackets:

From National Confectioners Association

No matter whether you love it or hate it, the bulk of the candy corn will be off store shelves soon and the debate over controversial food and drink can shift to National Egg Nog Day on December 24.