National Candy Corn Day draws sharp opinions “for” and “against”

(WOWK) – Perhaps no other candy draws the kind of passionate reactions “for” or “against” than candy corn.
While it can be found year-round, the bulk of the tri-colored confection is made and sold around Halloween. The fact that the candy is given its own celebrated status with a “National Day” brings out some strong opinions on social media and it seems everyone has an opinion.
And some celebrities stayed out of the fray but still managed to make mention:
The history of the bright colored candy goes back more than 100 years according to the National Confectioners Association.
The Brachs Candy Company makes a popular variety of candy corn and lists the ingredients as:
Sugar,
Corn Syrup,
Confectioner’s Glaze (Shellac),
Salt,
Cocoa Powder,
Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil,
Gelatin,
Dextrose,
Honey,
Artificial Flavor,
Sesame Oil,
Yellow 6,
Yellow 5,
Red 3,
Soy Lecithin,
Blue 1,
Red 40.
Candy companies and their manufacturing association have done a lot of research on candy corn in specific. They have even broken down support of the candy down to age brackets:
No matter whether you love it or hate it, the bulk of the candy corn will be off store shelves soon and the debate over controversial food and drink can shift to National Egg Nog Day on December 24.