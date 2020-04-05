LOS ANGELES (WTRF) – Netflix is bringing back everyone’s favorite show for one more round of murder, mayhem and madness!
That’s according to cast member, Jeff Lowe, who recently made the announcement in a video. Los Angeles Dodgers Third Baseman, Justin Turner, posted the video to Twitter on Saturday.
Netflix is adding one more episode. We’ll be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow.Jeff Lowe, cast member – Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Pet owners spend $5.8 billion as pet care service demand increases since 2007
- WATCH LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to provide daily COVID-19 update at 5 p.m.
- Report: Fired Navy captain tests positive for coronavirus
- Netflix bringing back ‘Tiger King’ for one more episode
- The Queen addresses the UK’s response to coronavirus in a rare broadcast
- U.S. ‘wasted’ months before preparing for virus pandemic
- Pope Francis: Don’t be afraid to help others
- Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 4,043 cases reported, 119 deaths
- Lawsuit seeks to release several convicted of violent crimes due to COVID-19 concerns
- Child found safe after Columbus Amber Alert