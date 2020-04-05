Netflix bringing back ‘Tiger King’ for one more episode

by: Kenny Jackson

LOS ANGELES (WTRF) – Netflix is bringing back everyone’s favorite show for one more round of murder, mayhem and madness!

That’s according to cast member, Jeff Lowe, who recently made the announcement in a video. Los Angeles Dodgers Third Baseman, Justin Turner, posted the video to Twitter on Saturday.

Netflix is adding one more episode. We’ll be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow.

Jeff Lowe, cast member – Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

