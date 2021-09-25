Netflix’s latest ‘Stranger Things’ teaser introduces viewers to creepy ‘Creel House’

Netflix debuted its newest “Stranger Things” trailer during the company’s first global TUDUM fan event on Saturday. (Netflix)

(NEXSTAR) – These poor kids just can’t stay out of supernatural trouble, can they?

Netflix has released yet another teaser for the upcoming fourth season of “Stranger Things,” this time inviting viewers to an entirely new and likely sinister setting — a setting which, of course, the main cast will soon start snooping through.

The trailer, which debuted Saturday as part of Netflix’s TUDUM fan event, opens in the 1950s on a set of new characters introduced as members of the Creel household. But something is clearly off about the family’s patriarch, as he’s briefly seen standing over the lifeless-looking bodies of two children.

Fast forward to the ‘80s, and the gang from Hawkins obviously finds their way into the now-abandoned house.

Little else was revealed in the fourth-season trailer, aside from a 2022 release date.

Netflix had previously confirmed the return of the original cast, including David Harbour, whose character’s fate was left uncertain at the end of the third season. But joining the series for this newest nightmare is Robert Englund, best known for playing Freddy Kruger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” series.

Englund will play a character named Victor Creel, a man who had been “imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s,” according to the official “Stranger Things” social media channels.

Robert Englund aka Victor Creel is a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s. pic.twitter.com/QsuaGTVqDf — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020

In addition to the new “Stranger Things” teaser, Netflix debuted trailers and exclusive scenes for new films, new shows and returning series, including first-looks at new seasons of “Bridgerton,” “Ozark” and a teaser for the streaming giant’s upcoming Kanye West documentary.

Fans can learn more in Netflix’s recap of Saturday’s TUDUM event.