‘Noon’ Year’s Eve celebration at the Clay Center in Charleston

(Photo Courtesy: The Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia Facebook page)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Staying up to midnight can be a bit late for, “many little ones and adults,” and the Clay Center in Charleston has a solution.

The Clay Center says they are hosting a “Noon” Year’s Eve event for families and individuals who want to bring in the new year but don’t want to stay up till midnight.

The “long-awaited” countdown to 2022 they say is starting at 11 a.m. with “tons of fun for the whole family,” including hat-making, confetti poppers and exhibit interactions.

When the clock hits 12 p.m., the Clay Center’s resident “explosion expert” will be creating a liquid nitrogen-powered confetti explosion using over 100 “colorful” plastic balls, the press release says.

They say that DJ MuZack will be there supplying music for a dance party for kids and their families.

The Clay Center says people can also explore their exhibits including The Maier Foundation Music Studio, Interactive Art Space and Take Flight, which will be leaving on Jan. 2, 2022.

They say the event will take place on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the countdown starting “shortly” before 12 p.m.

Tickets for admission are $9 for adults and $7.50 for seniors and students.

The Clay Center says that members can attend the event for free.

The “Noon” Year’s Eve event is presented with support from Children’s Dentistry of Charleston.