Parents react to PBS Kids canceling show ‘Caillou’

(WSPA) – The Public Broadcasting Station announced this week that it’s canceling the long- running kids’ show, “Caillou.”
The show was on for over 20 years. It was about a four year old “whose world is filled with fun, learning & imagination and inspires generations of pre-school children to grow,” the PBS Facebook says.
In the post, PBS provided a link to tips on what to do when your child’s favorite show goes away.
However, a lot of parents on Twitter don’t seem too torn up about the decision.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.