Peloton responds to shocking moment from new ‘Sex and the City’ series

Representatives for Peloton issued statements in response to a major plot point in the new “Sex and the City” follow-up series, which debuted Thursday. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – And just like that, Peloton was at the center of a major plot twist on the new “Sex and the City” series.

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…”

In the first episode of “And Just Like That…” — HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” revival that debuted on Thursday — Carrie Bradshaw’s husband, Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth), suffers a heart attack and dies amid a strenuous exercise session on his Peloton bike. His death came as quite a shock to viewers, but also to the people at Peloton, who apparently had no idea how their bike was going to be featured in the show.

In a statement shared to The Los Angeles Times, a cardiologist working with Peloton commented on the events of the scene but clarified that Big’s “lifestyle choices” were to blame for his cardiac event — and not the bike.

“Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6,” said Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, referencing a 2003 episode of “Sex and the City” in which Mr. Big undergoes heart surgery. “These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

Steinbaum went on to say that the majority of “cardiac-related deaths” are preventable, in part by regular exercise.

A representative for Peloton also confirmed to Buzzfeed News that the company was unaware of “the context surrounding the scene.” She did, however, admit that Peloton knew that one of its instructors, Jess King, would be making an appearance as a fictional instructor. King, as seen in the episode, plays an exercise instructor named Allegra, whom Big watches while he pedals.

Peloton also told Buzzfeed News that the company did not provide a bike for the show to use, but rather that the production obtained one on their own.

Fans on Twitter, meanwhile, were quick to make jokes — mostly at the expense of Peloton.

Some outlets, such as Variety and CNBC, have also linked a recent dip in Peloton’s stock price with the premiere of “And Just Like That…,” with shares hitting a one-year low as of Friday morning. Peloton’s stock prices, however, had already been falling over the last year.