Pet Vet Dream Team to air Dec. 18 at 6 a.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Due to the special report from Gov. Andy Beshear on the deadly tornadoes that happened on Dec. 11, 2021, WOWK missed Pet Vet Dream Team at 11 a.m.

The Dec. 11 episode of Pet Vet Dream Team will air on Dec. 18 at 6 a.m.

It is taking the place of Inside West Virginia Politics.

You can watch episodes of Inside West Virginia Politics by clicking here.

