Postal Service to release new series of ‘Star Wars’-themed stamps

(NEXSTAR) – May the force be with your postage. The Postal Service has announced a new series of “Star Wars”-inspired stamps.
The stamps feature 10 droids from the beloved film and television franchise, including IG-11, R2-D2, K-2SO, D-O, L3-37, BB-8, C-3PO, a GNK power droid, 2-1B surgical droid and C1-10P (also known as ‘Chopper’).
The droids are posed in front of a handful of iconic backgrounds from the films and television series.
“These set of droids are a nod to Lucasfilm’s, as well as its parent company, Disney’s, commitment to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning and the continued collaboration between “Star Wars: Force for Change” and global pre-K-12 nonprofit organization “FIRST” (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology),” USPS said in a press release.
The issue date will be announced later this year.
In 2020, USPS announced a total of 19 new stamps to be released the following year. The new stamps feature themes such as Day of the Dead, barns and mid-Atlantic lighthouses.
You can view the new stamps here.
