Powerball jackpot among highest in history; Next drawing tomorrow

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow, it now has a place among the highest in the game’s history.
The next drawing, on Monday, is for the chance to win $670 million!
Saturday’s winning numbers were: 28, 38, 42, 47, 52 and Powerball 1. The Power Play is 2x.
Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59pm and pools close at 10:00pm.
Winning numbers are available here after the drawings, and the drawings can be viewed on the official Powerball website.
Good luck!
