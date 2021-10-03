Powerball jackpot among highest in history; Next drawing tomorrow

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow, it now has a place among the highest in the game’s history.

The next drawing, on Monday, is for the chance to win $670 million!

Saturday’s winning numbers were: 28, 38, 42, 47, 52 and Powerball 1. The Power Play is 2x.

Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59pm and pools close at 10:00pm.

Winning numbers are available here after the drawings, and the drawings can be viewed on the official Powerball website.

Good luck!