Powerball jackpot among highest in history; Next drawing tomorrow

(Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow, it now has a place among the highest in the game’s history.

The next drawing, on Monday, is for the chance to win $670 million!

Saturday’s winning numbers were: 28, 38, 42, 47, 52 and Powerball 1. The Power Play is 2x.

Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59pm and pools close at 10:00pm.

Winning numbers are available here after the drawings, and the drawings can be viewed on the official Powerball website.

Good luck!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

