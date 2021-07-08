REO Speedwagon coming to Clay Center in December

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—REO Speedwagon will perform live in concert at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences on December 1, 2021.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale for Clay Center Concert Club, Medical Society, Legal Society, and Annual Fund members Tuesday, July 13th. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, July 16 at 10:00 a.m.

Ticket prices will be $59, $79, $89, and $99, and VIP upgrades will be available. To purchase tickets, please visit the Clay Center online at tickets.theclaycenter.org or call the Clay Center Box Office at 304-561-3570 office beginning Friday, July 16th at 10:00 AM.