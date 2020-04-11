HOLLYWOOD (CNN) – Rihanna is teaming up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to help domestic abuse survivors.
According to the Los Angeles housing authority, approximately 90 people a week have been turned away from domestic violence shelters since the “safer at home” order took effect in late March.
The 32-year-old artist announced a joint funding effort between her Clara Lionel Foundation and Dorsey … Totalling about $4 million.
According to a press release – the funds will provide 10 weeks of support.
The money helps with shelter, meals and counseling for individuals and their children suffering from domestic violence at a time when shelters are full and incidents are on the rise.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Healthy baby elephant born at Reid Park Zoo in Tucson
- Storms and Very Strong Winds Expected Monday!
- Pope: Easter gives hope in our ‘darkest hour,’ despite fear
- Rihanna to donate $4 million for abuse victims
- Group of women ‘egg yards’ for breast cancer research
- Judge: Kentucky church can conduct Easter drive-in service
- Puppies get new homes after left in front of California fire station
- Microsoft is giving workers 12 weeks of paid parental leave because of school disruptions
- Kanawha County at 88 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Boyd County, Ky confirms new COVID-19 case