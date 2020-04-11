Rihanna to donate $4 million for abuse victims

Rihanna attends the 5th annual Diamond Ball benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

HOLLYWOOD (CNN) – Rihanna is teaming up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to help domestic abuse survivors.

According to the Los Angeles housing authority, approximately 90 people a week have been turned away from domestic violence shelters since the “safer at home” order took effect in late March.

The 32-year-old artist announced a joint funding effort between her Clara Lionel Foundation and Dorsey … Totalling about $4 million.

According to a press release – the funds will provide 10 weeks of support.

The money helps with shelter, meals and counseling for individuals and their children suffering from domestic violence at a time when shelters are full and incidents are on the rise.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories