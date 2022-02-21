FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– The State Fair of West Virginia has announced one of its lineups for the 2022 concert series.

Rock group, Foreigner, will play on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 8:00 pm.

Foreigner is one of the most popular rock groups in history, with ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 20 hits, with countless sold-out tours.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10:00 am on the state fair’s website. These tickets can only be purchased online or over the phone by calling 1-800-514-3849, Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm or Saturday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the spring.

More concert announcements will be shared by the State Fair on their social media pages later in the week.