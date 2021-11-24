Schedule for 2021’s Holly Jolly Brawley in Charleston

Christmas Tree decorated with Christmas decorations with a narrow depth of field. The out of focus background creates boken light patterns. This image makes you think of the Holiday Season and Winter. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Downtown Charleston Association announced the grand reveal of 2021’s Holly Jolly Brawley Christmas Display on Black Friday, November 26.

50 trees, decorated by local businesses, will line both sides of the Brawley walkway and the Lee Street Triangle, turning the walkway into a “winter wonderland.”

Over 50 individual ornament-style pieces and Christmas light installations designed by local artists will hang above the walkway.

The display will be up through December 31.

The Downtown Charleston Association encourages everyone to come out and attend the annual Black Friday Artwalk, which will feature hot chocolate booths, the city tree lighting, holly jolly ribbon cutting, voting for your favorite tree, writing letters to Santa, cookie decorating and more. The event will also feature live music.

The schedule for the Black Friday Artwalk / Holly Jolly Brawley is below:

Friday, November 26th, 2021

12:00 pm-8:00 pm Black Friday ArtWalk (Includes vendors on Capitol street)

12:00 pm-5:00 pm Carolers & Bands perform throughout Downtown Charleston

4:30 pm Beer Tents and Hot Chocolate Stands open on Capitol Street

5:00 pm Official City of Charleston Tree Lighting

5:10 pm Unveiling & Ribbon Cutting of the Inaugural Holly Jolly Brawley

5:20 pm Voting for Peoples Choice, Kids Choice, and Mayor`s Choice Begins

5:15 pm-6:30 pm The Kind Thieves

7:00 pm-8:05 pm The Company Stores

8:00 pm Tree Voting Ends

8:25 pm-9:30 pm The Company Stores

9:00 pm Tree Winners Announced