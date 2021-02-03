Snoopy shines in Apple TV+ series that’s true to its roots

Entertainment

by: MARK KENNEDY

Posted: / Updated:

This image released by Apple shows animated characters Snoopy and Charlie Brown from the original series “The Snoopy Show,” premiering Feb. 5 on Apple TV+. (Apple via AP)

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

NEW YORK (AP) — “Peanuts” star Snoopy is famous for being a highly imaginative dog, liable at to go off on loony flights of fancy. But it turns out his world has some strict rules.

No adults can be heard there, just trombones. No technology past the 1970s can be used. And under no circumstances may the inside of Snoopy’s doghouse ever be shown.

Creators of the new animated series “The Snoopy Show” had to learn and respect all the rules as they crafted stories for Apple TV+ that were true to the original strips.

The series debuts Friday, Feb. 5.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS