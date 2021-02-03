Snoopy shines in Apple TV+ series that’s true to its roots

This image released by Apple shows animated characters Snoopy and Charlie Brown from the original series “The Snoopy Show,” premiering Feb. 5 on Apple TV+. (Apple via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — “Peanuts” star Snoopy is famous for being a highly imaginative dog, liable at to go off on loony flights of fancy. But it turns out his world has some strict rules.

No adults can be heard there, just trombones. No technology past the 1970s can be used. And under no circumstances may the inside of Snoopy’s doghouse ever be shown.

Creators of the new animated series “The Snoopy Show” had to learn and respect all the rules as they crafted stories for Apple TV+ that were true to the original strips.

The series debuts Friday, Feb. 5.