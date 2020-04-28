LOS ANGELES (CNN) – The newest Star Wars movie, “The Rise of Skywalker,” will begin streaming two months earlier than planned on Disney Plus.
It will arrive on May the 4th — known to fans as “Star Wars Day.”
Disney Plus is also using the day to release the premiere of the eight-episode documentary series “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.”
It will also release the series finale of the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”
The arrival of “The Rise of Skywalker” to Disney Plus will mark the first time viewers will be able to stream the complete Skywalker saga in one place.
The nine-part story launched with 1977’s “Star Wars: A New Hope.”
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Blue Angels will salute Detroit’s essential personnel on Wednesday
- ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ to stream on ‘Star Wars Day’
- Barr to prosecutors: Look for unconstitutional virus rules
- Dancing coronasaurus rex delivers root beer
- WVU and WV National Guard team up to forecast PPE need in West Virginia
- Chicago police break up crowded parties during stay-at-home order
- Coronavirus in Ohio: Government and business organizations support plan to restart Ohio businesses
- Ohio primary elections implement a new ballot system
- A Wisconsin community’s special celebration for a 103-years-old WWII vet
- Salvation Army helping people with pet food supplies during COVID-19