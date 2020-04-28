‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ to stream on ‘Star Wars Day’

This image released by Disney/Lucasfilm shows Daisy Ridley as Rey in a scene from “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The film will begin streaming on Disney Plus on May 4, about two months earlier than scheduled. (Disney/Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – The newest Star Wars movie, “The Rise of Skywalker,” will begin streaming two months earlier than planned on Disney Plus.

It will arrive on May the 4th — known to fans as “Star Wars Day.”

Disney Plus is also using the day to release the premiere of the eight-episode documentary series “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.”

It will also release the series finale of the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

The arrival of “The Rise of Skywalker” to Disney Plus will mark the first time viewers will be able to stream the complete Skywalker saga in one place.

The nine-part story launched with 1977’s “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

