Staying busy … and sane while in self-quarantine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Anyone who’s been stuck at home knows how difficult it can be to stay entertained. Besides, there’s only so much cleaning you can do.

So, whether you’re trying to entertain the masses who’s schools have closed … or are simply trying to entertain yourself, WOWK, Channel 13 brings you a list of things you can safely do while self-isolating.

Get cultured

Museums from around the world now offer virtual tours anyone can safely take from the comfort of their couch.

Museums such as the Louvre, the Guggenheim and the Smithsonian now offer virtual tours of some of the most beloved artwork and exhibits for those art lovers who simply can not get to the galleries.

Many world-famous musical artists are now offering free online concerts for their fans. Authors and other celebrities have begun reading books from their social media pages. Follow your favorite star and author to learn more.

Low tech ways to stay entertained

For those who have gotten their fill of virtual entertainment options … or may not have the fastest internet connection, can find things throughout their home to help keep everyone busy.

For example:

Call your mom. Chances are, she wants to hear from you.

Finally go through those financial papers you’ve kept for seven years and shred what you don’t need.

Write your grandchildren (or grandparents) a letter. Letters from my Granny are a highlight of my childhood!

Update your address book, phone contacts, etc. Whatever you use to organize your life could probably use an update.

Break out the board games.

Have a pillow fight with your family. Just don’t hurt each other … or break the lamp.

Foster a shelter pet. They need homes and you may find your new best friend. Contact your local animal shelter for more info.

Catch up with your family. I bet someone has something they’re dying to tell you!

Learn how to play chess, the piano, guitar, whatever … you now have time to practice.

Host a karaoke contest with your family. Pop popcorn and sing along with the radio. You don’t need a fancy-schmancy karaoke machine.

Science projects

Now that many parents must embark into the unknown world of home education, they may be looking for ways to enrich their child’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics education. If you find yourself in that boat (or, if you’re just a science nerd like me) NASA has you covered with its “NASA STEM @ Home For Students Grades K-4” projects. They also have “NASA STEM Engagement” activities for older students as well.

Movies

Do you enjoy going to the movies with family and friends? Although you can’t get out right now, you can still enjoy many new releases from the comfort of your home.

Because of the closure of many movie theaters, many new movies will soon be released to streaming services including Amazon, Apple, Google, YouTube, DirecTV, Dish, Sony and many more!

You can also host a watch part with all your friends through Netflix Watch Party. You can find more information here.

Whatever your interests, you can find a host of fun – and sometimes productive – activities to keep you and your family busy.

Check back for more ways you can stay entertained while self quarantining.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories